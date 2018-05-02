Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested

Nagpur: The sleuths of Zone 4 police on Thursday conducted multiple raids on the illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh area and arrested three people. Besides rescuing 5 bovines, cops seized beef and other materials to the tune of Rs 2.90 lakh.

The names of the arrested were given as Sheikh Noor Sheikh Jahir Qureshi (48), Abdul Raheem Sheik Ismail (55) and Sheik Aneez Shiek Raees Qureshi (25), all residents of Motha Tajbagh.

Cops planned the raid, based on the secret information they received about the illicit slaughter house running under the tin shed in Tajbagh area. Following this information the squad of Zone 4 police comprising PSI duo Kurewad and Magar along with constables Siddharth, Shailesh, Manoj, Bhagwati, Rahul, Ashish, Mayur, Deepak approached the spot and arrested three persons in the connection. Cops also rescued 5 bovines and seized beef, active moped and other materials collectively worth Rs 2.90 lakh.

The raid was supervised by DCP Zone 4, Raj Tilak Raushan.