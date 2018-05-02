Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested

Nagpur: The sleuths of Zone 4 police on Thursday conducted multiple raids on the illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh area and arrested three people. Besides rescuing 5 bovines, cops seized beef and other materials to the tune of Rs 2.90 lakh.

The names of the arrested were given as Sheikh Noor Sheikh Jahir Qureshi (48), Abdul Raheem Sheik Ismail (55) and Sheik Aneez Shiek Raees Qureshi (25), all residents of Motha Tajbagh.

Cops planned the raid, based on the secret information they received about the illicit slaughter house running under the tin shed in Tajbagh area. Following this information the squad of Zone 4 police comprising PSI duo Kurewad and Magar along with constables Siddharth, Shailesh, Manoj, Bhagwati, Rahul, Ashish, Mayur, Deepak approached the spot and arrested three persons in the connection. Cops also rescued 5 bovines and seized beef, active moped and other materials collectively worth Rs 2.90 lakh.
The raid was supervised by DCP Zone 4, Raj Tilak Raushan.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur Crime News
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Maharashtra News
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
अंगणवाडी सेविका, मदतनिसांच्या मानधनवाढीचा प्रश्न चालू अधिवेशनात मार्गी लावू
अंगणवाडी सेविका, मदतनिसांच्या मानधनवाढीचा प्रश्न चालू अधिवेशनात मार्गी लावू
Hindi News
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Trending News
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Featured News
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
Trending In Nagpur
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Valuables worth Rs 2.85 lakh stolen from locked houses in Panchpaoli, New Kamptee
Valuables worth Rs 2.85 lakh stolen from locked houses in Panchpaoli, New Kamptee
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145