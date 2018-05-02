Youth dies of snake bite in Hingna

Nagpur: A youth hailing from Madhya Pradesh died of snake bite in Hingna police area in city on Tuesday.

The deceased, Pankaj Kiranlal Bhalavi (22), originally native of Jamunia, Tehsil Katangi, District Balaghat (MP) but currently staying as tenant in the house of Darshan Soharan Dhurve (45) at village Ghuti in Hingna, was bitten by a venomous snake around 4 pm on Tuesday.

As Pankaj’s condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Swami Vivekanand Hospital. But doctors declared Pankaj dead while undergoing treatment around 9 pm on the same day.

Hingna Assistant PSI Parshuram Gawande, based on complaint of Darshan Dhurve, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.