    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020

    Fashion show, dance, drama mark Day 5 of Orange City Craft Mela

    Nagpur: The 27th Orange City Craft Mela being organised by South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC) has fascinated Nagpurians to the brim.

    Started from January 10, the art lovers, foodies, fashion buffs have been thronging the venue in Civil Lines in thousands and enjoying various cultural events, mouth-watering delicacies and other attractions of the Mela.

    On Tuesday, January 14, Somalwar Nikalas Mahila Mahavidyalaya’s Fashion and Textile Department conducteda fashion show on “History of Saree and its Fashion Trends.” Traditional and modern Sarees of India were defined by participants.

    Music, dance and drama presented by participants to describe the History of Saree became the major attraction of the event.

    The fashion show was held under the guidance of Dr Rajashree Bapat, HoD, Textile Science and Fashion Designing, Somalwar Nikalas Mahila Mahavidyalaya. Dr Sayeli Pande, Swati Ramteke and their team worked hard for the presentation.

    Mangnihar Gayan (Rajasthan), Shankh Nritya (Odisha), Rikampada (ArunachalPradesh), Gangaur Nritya (Madhya Pradesh), Pahadi Nritya (Jammu Kashmir),Bhortal (Assam)and Songi Mukhaute (Maharashtra) were the folk dances presented by artists during the Orange City Crafts Mela on Tuesday. The Orange City Craft Mela will conclude on January 19.

    Folk and tribal dance will be performed from January 15 to 19 by artists.

    Dholcholam (Manipur), Sambalpuri Nrutya (Odisha), Purvintike Lok Nritya (Karnataka), Gaur Madia (Chhattisgarh), Bardoi (Assam), Sangrai Mong (Tripura), Bonalu Nritya (Telangana), Siddhi Dhamal (Gujarat) and Nagada (Haryana) will be the major dance forms which will be presented during this event.

