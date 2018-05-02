Sonorous Gp Nagpur has organized “2020 A Melodious Blast ………” A musical concert.

a musical concert at Arpan Hall , Mor Hindi Bhavan , Sitabuldi Nagpur. At the Beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who was Chief guest for concert lighten the traditional lamp and garland Maa Sarasvati.

Program starts with “ Sianath Tere Hajaro Hath … .…… sung by Sanjay Borkar who is a Director of Sejal Entertainment Nagpur.

Other singers were Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Rashmi Paranjape, Parinita Maturkar, Ravindra Paranjape, Smita Nerikar, Jairam Ayyer , Rupali Dasroy Director of Sonorous , Manjusha Diwate, Ashish Chopda, Swati Khadse, Priti Malewar, Gagan Puri, Nisha Thakur, Varsha Yavalkar, Shalini Katewar, Nisha Thakur, Soulful songs like Dil me Tuze Bithake, Jab Chaye Mera Jadu, Jina Yaha Marna Yaha, Mera Nam Chin Chin Chu, O Hasina Zulfowali, O Manchali Kaha Chali , Rangeela Re.., Tu Tu Hai Wohi, , Wajale ki Bara ( Marathi) , Tauba Ye Matwali Chal, Faza Bhi hai Jawa Jawa , Dilbar Dilbar , Aake teri Bahome.., Aao Huzur Tumko , A ri Pawan, Ashwini Ye Na ( Marathi) , Bane Chahe Dushman …., Bin tere sanam .., Jawan Janeman…, Ye Mera Dil Pyar ka diwana… , Pyar me dilpe mar de goli…. were presented by singers.

Songs like Tauba Ye Matwali Chal …… from Patthar Ke Sanam, presented by Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar , O Hasina Zulfo wali … By Sanjay Borkar and Manjusha Diwate, Rangeela Re By Swati Khadse, Ashwini Ye Na By Rupali Dasroy and Gagan Puri were received lot of appalaud from audience and enjoyed by them..

Many new singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar also entertained the audience by presenting soulful songs of Mohd Rafi . By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music and has proved his mettle on various musical Concerts. He is a renowned singer of our city. He express his blessings and good wishes to Sonorous Gp for bright future.

Anchor Swapnil Malewar done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Mr. Debashis Dasroy was the organizer for program. He plans every thing Nicely.

At the interval of program , Organisers felicitate Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , all singers and guests who were present for event .

Program comes to end at 9.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.