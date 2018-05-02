Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Youth dies as bike skids off in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 22-year-old youth who met with a mishap in the wee hours of Wednesday succumbed to his fatal injuries at private hosp[ital on Thursday. The deceased, Bhagawatiprasad Bacchelal Gupta, a resident of Tajnagar, Mankapur was riding home after attending a birthday party on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when he met with a road accident under Gittikhadan police.

According to police, Gupta’s bike skidded off the road near HP Petrol Pump on in the wee hours of Wednesday. With fatal injuries, he was rushed to Mayo Hospital after some commuters spotted him lying in the pool of blood. After his condition worsens, Gupta was admitted to Sengupta Hospital. However, at around 11 am on Thursday the doctors at Sengupta Hospital pronounced him dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rajkumar Kamalshankar Gupta (35), Gittikhadan police have registered a case of accidental death and started investigation into the matter.

