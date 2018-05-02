Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: The Nagpur Division of Central Railway awarded a state-of-the-art innovative contract to M/s Chargein, Ahmedabad to set up 4 Smartin Mobile Charger-cum-Personal Luggage Locker at Waiting Halls of Nagpur Station and 6 Chargin Smart Mobile Charger-cum-Lockers at various Platforms and circulating area of Nagpur Station.

Being the first of its kind contract in India, it will be an important passenger amenity which shall enable the passenger to charge their Mobile securely and the Smart Locker shall safe keep the small personal belonging of passenger like Laptops, Wallets, Ipads & small hand bag allowing them peace of mind.

Both the type of Smart Machines are automatic in nature managed by a self operated Touch screen interface where the passenger can keep their Mobile for charging and small luggage by paying Rs 10 per hour basis and creating a password for the locker. The secured machines shall be connected to a centralized server for monitoring and report generation.

It’s pertinent to mention that in absence of Small Lockers at Waiting Hall the passenger face great difficulties while going for a natural call, bath or a small nap while waiting for the trains. This Smart Kiosks shall not only charge the Mobile phones of the passenger with customized and tailor made way but also give them a peace of mind. All the Kiosks has 24 Smart Lockers for charging the Mobile securely and Luggage Lockers are 04 Lockers each in Kiosk.

M/s Chargein shall pay Rs 2 Lakh per annum towards license fees to Central Railway for this venture and also share 20% revenue from Luggage Lockers and 10% Revenue from Smart Charger in monthly basis to the Railway. The revenue collected from this venture shall boost the Non Fare Revenue of the Division and value add to the passenger amenities.

This is 13th Innovative Idea Contract by the Nagpur Division of Central Railway finalised in financial year 2019-2020. The Letter of Acceptance of the contract formally handed over by Shri Somesh Kumar, DRM, Nagpur CR to Shri Mehul Shukla of M/S Chargin, Ahmedabad in presence of Shri Krishnath Patil, Sr. DCM, Shri VC Thool, ACM(Cog), Shri Tara Prasad Acharya, CI(NFR).