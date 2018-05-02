Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

CAMIT President Agrawal welcomes relaxation in Corporate Tax

Nagpur: Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) welcomed the relaxation in Corporate tax announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. “The back-to-back reliefs announced in last one month affirm that there is change in mindset at all levels of governance and administration.

The recent directions of FM not to classify the stressed MSME loans as NPA; directions on screening bank loan cases by CVC before handing over to investigating agencies are seen as government’s acknowledgement of prevailing liquidity crunch and slowdown in economy was welcomed by stock markets by a huge spurge in Sensex & Nifty,” he said.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s continuous announcement of measures to revive Indian economy though in piecemeal will enable Corporate sector to revive its operations. But there is urgent need to address the issues of masses i.e. small and marginal traders the real employment givers,” Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT, stressed.

Further applauding government’s move to reduce Corporate Tax to 22% (effective 25.17%) for companies not availing exemptions and reduction in minimum alternate tax (MAT) from 18% to 15% for companies availing exemptions, withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on capital gains arising from sale of shares and derivative transactions, Agrawal said that to have the desired result in economy, the Finance Minister should take stock of plight of traders from flood affected areas particularly from Maharashtra.

The traders have lost all their stock, records and infrastructure due to rains resulting in unprecedented flood. Unlike corporates the traders do not have servers or other IT facilities at different locations, they use and rely on local (in house) IT systems. CAMIT demands that Finance Ministry should extend the last date for filing Income Tax returns up to November 30, 2019 on compassionate ground and save the traders from the heavy penalty levied for delay in filing returns, added Dipen Agrawal.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Maharashtra News
11 महिला बचत गटांना प्रत्येकी 10 हजार रुपयांचा फिरता निधी वाटप
11 महिला बचत गटांना प्रत्येकी 10 हजार रुपयांचा फिरता निधी वाटप
उपद्रव शोध पथकाने दोन वर्षांत केली २३९७० जणांवर कारवाई
उपद्रव शोध पथकाने दोन वर्षांत केली २३९७० जणांवर कारवाई
Hindi News
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Trending News
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Featured News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
Trending In Nagpur
उपद्रव शोध पथकाने दोन वर्षांत केली २३९७० जणांवर कारवाई
उपद्रव शोध पथकाने दोन वर्षांत केली २३९७० जणांवर कारवाई
Rally to mark ‘World Heart Day-2019’ on Sept 21
Rally to mark ‘World Heart Day-2019’ on Sept 21
CAMIT President Agrawal welcomes relaxation in Corporate Tax
CAMIT President Agrawal welcomes relaxation in Corporate Tax
Youth dies as bike skids off in Gittikhadan
Youth dies as bike skids off in Gittikhadan
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145