Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019

Youth crushed to death by truck near Mhalgi Nagar Square

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, a youth was crushed to death by a recklessly driven trailer truck near Mhalgi Nagar Square in Hudkeshwar area Monday afternoon. Fearing public wrath, the driver of the killer truck fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

A resident of Ayodhya Nagar, the deceased, Nidhaan Manish Gavai (20) was going towards Hudkeshwar on his moped (CCS 41) around 2 pm on Monday. Midway near Mhalgi Nagar Square, a speeding trailer truck (MH 40 Y 9056) heading towards Manewada direction hit Nidhaan’s moped.

As a result, he fell down and came under the wheels of the truck and crushed to death instantaneously. Soon after the mishap, the truck driver parked his vehicle on the roadside and fled the spot. A team of Hudkeshwar cops reached the spot on being informed and sent Nidhaan’s body to Government Medical College & Hospital for post mortem. Cops have seized the killer truck.

ASI Giri registered an offence under Sections 279 and 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act against the truck driver and searching him.

