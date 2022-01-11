Youth commits suicide in Ambazari lake

Nagpur: A 20-YEAR-OLD student living in Sakkarada area committed suicide in Ambazari lake, police said. The deceased was identified as Atharva Ajay Wankhede (20), a resident of Plot No. 501, A Wing, NIT Complex. According to police, Atharva was a student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) while his father was in a private job. He used to play games on mobile phone.

On January 7, a relative noticed him busy playing games on mobile phone. The relative scolded him for wasting time in the games. Atharw got angry over the comment and did not return home. The parents lodged a missing complaint with Sakkardara police.

On Sunday morning, his body was found floating on the waters of Ambazari lake.

A case of accidental death was registered by Sakkardara Police.