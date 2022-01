Nagpur: New Kamptee Police have booked a man for raping a 21-yearold girl, police officials said.

According to police, accused Ankush Mahendra Bansod (37), a resident of Kamptee, raped the girl repeatedly on Sunday night.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, a case under Sections 376 (2) (l) (n) and 450 of IPC was registered by the police.

Further investigation is on.