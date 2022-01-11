Special Squad nabs two drug-peddlers

Nagpur: Special Squad of DCP (ZoneIV) Noorul Hasan on Thursday nabbed two drug-peddlers and seized 6.20 gramme brown sugar,three cell phones and a motorcycle collectively worth Rs 76,700 from them.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh alias Bhurya Ramesh Wankhede (28), a resident of Lane No 6, Nandanvan slums, near KDK College and Rajneesh Sureshrao Patil (32), a resident of Lane No 5,Republican Nagar, Indora.

Acting on a tip off, the squad trapped the accused duo near BSNL Office, near KDK College in Nandanvan area.During their physical search, cops found a packet containing 6.20 gramme brown sugar. They were immediately taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were selling brown sugar to some drug addicts in the area. The squad registered an offence under Sections 8(k), 21 (b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against them at Nandanvan Police Station.

The arrests were made by API DMPatil (Sakkardara), ASI Sayyed Mushtaq(Beltarodi),HC Anil Yenurkar (Wathoda), HC Sanjay Sonwane (Hudkeshwar), NPC Gyaneshwar Bante (Beltarodi) and NPC Hemant Parate (Imambada) under the supervision of DCP Hasan.