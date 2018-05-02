    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020

    Youth cheats brother; steals cash, gold from father’s house in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: A young man first cheated his own brother by withdrawing money from his account fraudulently and later burgled Rs 30,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 37,500 from father’s bedroom. The incident took place during the period from September 9 to October 20, 2020 in Gittikhadan police area. The accused has been booked and is being searched.

    The accused has been identified as Sultan Mohsin Khan (26), resident of Prashant Colony, Borgaon.

    The accused first duped his own brother Fateh Mohsin Khan (30), resident of Flat No. 11, Apurva Palace Apartment, Borgaon, by withdrawing Rs 12,000 from his bank account fraudulently. The accused went to the Seminary Hills branch of Punjab National Bank and posed himself as Fateh Mohsin Khan and filled up a withdrawal slip. He signed the withdrawal slip with bogus signature of Fateh Khan and withdrew Rs 12,000 from his account. Later after some days, the accused Sultan Khan stole Rs 30,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 37,500 from father’s bedroom.

    Gittikhadan police constable Manoj has registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 471, 468, 380 of the IPC against the accused Sultan Khan and is searching for him.



