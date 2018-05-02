Which Indian Payment Methods are Commonly Accepted at Online Casinos?

Have you finally decided to try your luck in online casinos? If yes, it’s great as by placing bets, you can win exclusive offers. During the covid-19 pandemic, the online casino saw a huge increase in new customers. Many players tried their luck in online gambling, and some are still there looking for trustworthy online casinos.Additionally, gamblers want to know the various payment alternatives. In this article, a brief description of the types of payment options accepted at online casinos is listed below.

E-wallets

By looking at the simplicity and convenience of the payment, players prefer to go with e-wallets. Some of the e-wallets are PayPal, Neteller, PhonePe, Paytm, etc. Mainly, players wish to know which casinos accept Paytm as many people are already using this platform.

Prepaid Cards

Prepaid cards are known to be the most used alternative by the fresh players. It works like credit or debit cards, and many Indians are comfortable making a payment with it. Once the money gets deposited, the prepaid card can be used as debit or credit cards. But to use such payment systems, you need to buy this card.

GooglePay

In India, Google pay has also earned a huge fan base, and gamblers use this platform to make a deposit. It is available through Net Banking, allowing you to make withdrawal and deposit instantly. It’s safe, and both android and iOS users can use it.

Mastercard and VISA

Debit and credit cards like Mastercard and VISA have also been payment methods for Indians for making transactions. Here you need to enter the card details, and you can make the transaction. Once it’s done, you are ready to go and start placing wagers. While making payments through this method, ensure that the card is connected to a bank, allowing online casino transactions. If it does not permit, you cannot make it.

UPI or IMPS

Banking transfer options like UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) have revolutionized the online casino sector in India. Many casino payment methods keep this option; otherwise, there is a high chance that they will lose players.

Apart from the types of payment methods, some other things are also there that you must know before you start playing. They are:

Casino Deposits

For you to win wagers, you need to make real money deposits. Many online gaming websites are there offering free spins, bonus funds, etc. A few things to know about casino deposits are:

Minimum Deposit

The online gambling website will specify a minimum deposit amount. Therefore, you need to ensure that you have a minimum deposit amount without fail. Additionally, you also need to check the minimum withdrawal rules.

In-game deposits

It is a feature that separates online gambling sites from land-based casinos. It is beneficial for live casino bettors as you can top-up your account without losing the seat.

As you are aware of the various Indian payment alternatives, you can place your bets accordingly and win.





