    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020
    Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Which Indian Payment Methods are Commonly Accepted at Online Casinos?

    Have you finally decided to try your luck in online casinos? If yes, it’s great as by placing bets, you can win exclusive offers. During the covid-19 pandemic, the online casino saw a huge increase in new customers. Many players tried their luck in online gambling, and some are still there looking for trustworthy online casinos.Additionally, gamblers want to know the various payment alternatives. In this article, a brief description of the types of payment options accepted at online casinos is listed below.

    • E-wallets

    By looking at the simplicity and convenience of the payment, players prefer to go with e-wallets. Some of the e-wallets are PayPal, Neteller, PhonePe, Paytm, etc. Mainly, players wish to know which casinos accept Paytm as many people are already using this platform.

    • Prepaid Cards

    Prepaid cards are known to be the most used alternative by the fresh players. It works like credit or debit cards, and many Indians are comfortable making a payment with it. Once the money gets deposited, the prepaid card can be used as debit or credit cards. But to use such payment systems, you need to buy this card.

    • GooglePay

    In India, Google pay has also earned a huge fan base, and gamblers use this platform to make a deposit. It is available through Net Banking, allowing you to make withdrawal and deposit instantly. It’s safe, and both android and iOS users can use it.

    • Mastercard and VISA

    Debit and credit cards like Mastercard and VISA have also been payment methods for Indians for making transactions. Here you need to enter the card details, and you can make the transaction. Once it’s done, you are ready to go and start placing wagers. While making payments through this method, ensure that the card is connected to a bank, allowing online casino transactions. If it does not permit, you cannot make it.

    • UPI or IMPS

    Banking transfer options like UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) have revolutionized the online casino sector in India. Many casino payment methods keep this option; otherwise, there is a high chance that they will lose players.

    Apart from the types of payment methods, some other things are also there that you must know before you start playing. They are:

    Casino Deposits

    For you to win wagers, you need to make real money deposits. Many online gaming websites are there offering free spins, bonus funds, etc. A few things to know about casino deposits are:

    • Minimum Deposit

    The online gambling website will specify a minimum deposit amount. Therefore, you need to ensure that you have a minimum deposit amount without fail. Additionally, you also need to check the minimum withdrawal rules.

    • In-game deposits

    It is a feature that separates online gambling sites from land-based casinos. It is beneficial for live casino bettors as you can top-up your account without losing the seat.

    As you are aware of the various Indian payment alternatives, you can place your bets accordingly and win.



    Trending In Nagpur
    अंबाझरी तलाव बळकटीकरणासंदर्भात त्वरीत कार्यवाही करा
    अंबाझरी तलाव बळकटीकरणासंदर्भात त्वरीत कार्यवाही करा
    Youth cheats brother; steals cash, gold from father’s house in Gittikhadan
    Youth cheats brother; steals cash, gold from father’s house in Gittikhadan
    Man dupes woman with second marriage, grabs her booty worth Rs 8.62 lakh
    Man dupes woman with second marriage, grabs her booty worth Rs 8.62 lakh
    Prepaid autorickshaw system at Nagpur Rly Station resumes from Oct 23
    Prepaid autorickshaw system at Nagpur Rly Station resumes from Oct 23
    Two men dupe book depot owner of Rs 33 lakh in Kotwali
    Two men dupe book depot owner of Rs 33 lakh in Kotwali
    VIA & Nagpur First jointly organized a Global Leadership Talk on “Insights into the US Presidential Elections” on Oct 17th on ZOOM app
    VIA & Nagpur First jointly organized a Global Leadership Talk on “Insights into the US Presidential Elections” on Oct 17th on ZOOM app
    3 passenger trains to be upgraded to Express in Nagpur Division
    3 passenger trains to be upgraded to Express in Nagpur Division
    Death on tracks: 131 passengers lost lives after falling off trains in 1 year
    Death on tracks: 131 passengers lost lives after falling off trains in 1 year
    Man cuts birthday cakes with sword in Nagpur, arrested
    Man cuts birthday cakes with sword in Nagpur, arrested
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145