    Published On : Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020

    Man dupes woman with second marriage, grabs her booty worth Rs 8.62 lakh

    Nagpur: A conman duped a woman first by hiding his marriage and then usurped her Rs 6.67 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.95 lakh on the pretext of purchasing a property. The accused has been arrested by Kotwali police and is now cooling his heels behind the bars.

    The conman has been identified as Kamalesh Ashok Raut (33), resident of Plot No. 8, Vishwakarma Nagar.

    The victim, Parul Kamalesh Raut (35), native of Plot No. 173, Sector 5, Dhansoli, Navi Mumbai, but currently staying at Old Shukrawari, near Devanjali Apartment, Kotwali, told police that she got acquainted with the accused at Gayatri Mandir, Jagnade Square. The accused misguided her by saying he is unmarried and tied the nuptial knot with her.

    Soon after their marriage, the accused took Rs 6.67 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.95 lakh from Parul on the pretext of purchasing a property. However, in the meantime, Parul came to know that the accused was already married and thus cheated her with second marriage. She was also duped of cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 8.62 lakh on the pretext of buying property.

    Kotwali PSI Kharsan, based on Parul’s complaint, booked the accused Kamalesh Raut under Sections 495, 406, 420 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.



