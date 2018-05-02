Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019

Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna

Nagpur: Sensation and panic gripped Ambe Nagar in Kalamna area after a 21-year-old youth brutally chopped-off the palm of a 26-year-old man with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday night. The victim, Ramesh alias Kalya Kamdeo Dangre, a resident of Mahajanpura, Pardi, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in severe condition.

Kalamna police have booked accused Krishna Suresh Madankar of Ambe Nagar in this connection.

According to police, the sensational incident was fallout of an old rivalry between Ramesh and Krishna. On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between the duo. Owing to which, accused Krishna brought a sharp edged weapons and attacked Ramesh’s head and hand. The impacts were so severe that Ramesh lost his left palm and sustained deep cuts on his right palm in the incident.

Based on the complaint filed by victims’ father Devaji, Kalamna police have registered a case under Sections 307 read with 135 B.P. Act and launched the manhunt for the accused.

