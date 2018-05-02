Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant swoop on fugitives, Sitabuldi police have nabbed two notorious criminals who were involved in shooting an Ola cab driver dead in Pune. Cops have also seized two guns and 31 live cartridges from their possession. The two accused were also wanted in connection with robbery in Axis Bank at Karanja Ghadge. The goons were dodging the police net but after a trail and painstaking probe, cops succeeded in nabbing them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vaibhav alias Pintu Dhanraj Bijewar (33), a resident of Plot No 247, Ramdaspeth, near Lendra Park, and Digambar alias Akshay Madhukar Meshram (25), a resident of Morshi, district Amravati.

Three days ago, city police received a tipoff from their Pune counterparts that Bijewar, Meshram and their accomplices shot dead a driver of Ola cab and were hiding in Nagpur. Acting on the inputs, cops launched a manhunt and came to know that Bijewar and Meshram were putting up in a lodge in Sitabuldi area. A team of Sitabuldi police laid a trap and caught Bijewar and Meshram.

Accused is a B Tech!

The accused Meshram who is a B Tech from prestigious college in Amravati has been actively involved in criminal activities since 2016. Several offences of serious nature have also been registered against Bijewar at different police stations in the city. The cops seized a Mauser gun and a country-made pistol and 31 cartridges from their possession. Later, they were handed over to a special squad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

The goon duo was nabbed by API P M Kale, Head Constable Jaipal Rathod, NPC Prashant, Sepoys Pankaj Ramteke and Chandrashekhar under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, Joint CP Ravindra Kadam, Addl CP B G Gaykar, Additional CP Shashikant Mahawarkar, DCP (Zone II) Chinmay Pandit, ACP Rajendra Boraoke and Senior PI Jagvendrasingh Rajput.