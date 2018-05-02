Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jun 5th, 2019

Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups

Nagpur: Even after an year, as the administration failed to fulfill their promise of hike in stipend of intern doctors, the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) has sought meeting with director and secretary of Medical Education to discuss this issue.

Dr Ajinkya Vede, secretary, ASMI told NT, “One can easily find big difference between the stipend issued by the governments of other states and that of Maharashtra. Last year, doctors had protested to press their demands of hike in stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000. Following which Girish Mahajan, Medical Education Minister had given the medical students assurance of hike, which is yet to come to their accounts.

“We are demanding a meeting with the administration to discuss the issue of hike in stipend. If our demands are not fullfilled, the organization will intensify the statewide agitation,” warned Vade.

