Youth Bring Color to City Walls at NMC’s “Rang De Nagpur” Mural Fest

Nagpur: The “Rang De Nagpur” mural painting competition, organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as part of its Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, received an overwhelming response from young artists across Maharashtra. These talented painters brought Nagpur’s rich heritage, culture, and history to life through vibrant murals on the walls along Neeri Road and Freedom Park.

Adding to the excitement, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vasumana Pant inaugurated the event in a unique way — by personally painting a section of the historic Sitabuldi Fort wall between the old Morris College T-Point and Manas Chowk.

A Celebration of 75 Years of NMC

Under the guidance of Dr. Chaudhari and supervision of Mrs. Pant, the competition began on Saturday and will continue through October 11 and 12. The aim is to depict the glorious 75-year journey of Nagpur Municipal Corporation — reflecting both its past and its vision for the future.

The competition is divided into two categories — Students (above 18 years) and Professional Artists. The student group includes participants from BFA, MFA, ATD, and GD Fine Arts programs, while the professional group consists of hobby artists and fine arts graduates.

Artists from Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Wardha showcased their creativity. Out of 118 entries, 92 teams qualified based on NMC’s thematic criteria, with each group comprising 3–5 members — totaling over 300 artists participating in this colorful celebration.

The Themes

The murals are based on four main themes:

Nagpur @ 75 – Tracing the city’s growth and transformation. Clean, Green & Smart Nagpur – Highlighting cleanliness, greenery, and urban development. Culture, History & Heritage of Nagpur. Nagpur – The Tiger Capital of India.

Artistic Energy Across the City

Young artists began painting the walls at Neeri Road near Dikshabhoomi and Freedom Park in Sitabuldi. Students primarily worked on Neeri Road, while hobbyists and professionals painted at Freedom Park.

Participants came from reputed institutions including Government College of Art, Nagpur, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Mahalaxmi Jagdamba College, Natraj Art & Culture College, and others. Students from Government College of Art, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also participated enthusiastically.

Among the notable participants were Priyanka Prem Rathod from Yavatmal, Shraddha Sonawane, Sakshi Pathare, Sanket Gaikwad, Gayatri Kale, and Gaurav Gawali from Sambhajinagar, and Surendra Kohpare from Thane.

Public Engagement and Excitement

The mural sites drew large crowds throughout the day. Motorists and pedestrians stopped to watch the artists at work, with many clicking selfies alongside the colorful walls. The participating artists wore specially designed T-shirts created for NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Commissioner’s Artistic Touch

Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vasumana Pant visited both sites, interacting with the participants and appreciating their efforts. Dr. Chaudhari even took up a paintbrush himself, symbolizing civic participation in the creative initiative. Also present were Deputy Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Bhagat, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Rajkumar Meshram, Public Relations Officer Mr. Manish Soni, and event coordinator Mr. Abhijit Moundekar.

Artists Appreciate NMC’s Initiative

Participants praised the NMC for organizing such a unique and large-scale competition. Prof. Ashwini Ghule from the Government College of Art, Nagpur, said, “This initiative provides an excellent platform for both students and amateur artists to express their creativity while contributing to the beautification of the city.”

Surendra Kohpare from Thane added, “It’s a brilliant concept by NMC. Such events not only beautify urban spaces but also allow artists to transform their ideas into public art.”

Priyanka Rathod, an MFA student from Nagpur’s Government College of Art, said, “Competitions like these play a vital role in encouraging young artists and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Exciting Prizes

The winners in the Student Category will receive:

₹1,00,000 for First Prize

for First Prize ₹75,000 for Second Prize

for Second Prize ₹50,000 for Third Prize

In the Professional Category, the prizes are even higher: