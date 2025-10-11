Nagpur: School bus hits two-wheeler on Wadi-Khadgaon Road, rider injured

Nagpur: A serious road accident was reported on Wadi-Khadgaon Road on Saturday morning when a school bus collided with a two-wheeler. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of schoolchildren and the need for stricter traffic discipline near educational routes.

According to information received, the impact of the collision injured the two-wheeler rider, while nearby motorists also faced sudden disruption due to the crash. The injured person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, all students on the school bus escaped unhurt. However, the mishap has triggered fear and anger among local residents, who have demanded stricter safety measures and better regulation of school transport vehicles.

Police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.