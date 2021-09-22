Youth booked for raping girl with marriage promise

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have booked a youth on the charges of raping a girl frequently by doling out marriage promise. The accused later refused to marry her forcing her to register a case against him.

The accused, Samadhan Ramchandra Pawar (24), native of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, befriended the 21-year old girl based in Bhandara. The accused lured the girl with marriage promise and called her to meet him in Nagpur. He took the girl to Hotel Orient, opposite Mayo Hospital, several times and raped her. Later, the accused refused to marry her.

Betrayed, the victim registered a case against the accused with Bhandara police. However, since the heinous crime took place in Ganeshpeth police jurisdiction, an offence was registered here.

Ganeshpeth API Bhopale, based on a case forwarded by Bhandara police and a complaint lodged by the victim, booked the accused Samadhan Pawar under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC and launched a probe. The accused has not been arrested so far.