GMCH doctor abused, thrashed by patient’s kin, arrested

Nagpur: A doctor on duty at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was abused, threatened and thrashed by an unruly relative of a patient on Tuesday morning. The accused has been arrested.

The complainant, Dr Bhushan Naval Salunke (30), staying at Boys Hostel No. 7, GMCH, was on duty at Men’s Ortho OPD around 11 am on Tuesday. A 74-year old man, Suresh Randive was admitted to Ward No. 14 as his right leg was fractured. Dr Salunke, during a visit to the Ward No. 14, asked the patient’s son Vipin Randive (40), resident of New Indora, Punjabi Lane No. 13, to stay with his father for sometime.

However, instead of following the advice of Dr. Salunke, Vipin picked up an argument with the doctor. The accused abused, threatened and thrashed the doctor on duty. The accused with unruly behaviour, created obstructions in the working of the hospital.

Ajni PSI Dake, acting on complaint of Dr Salunke, booked the accused Vipin Randive under Sections 353, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.