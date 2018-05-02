Youth booked for molesting, extorting money from 19-year-old girl in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked a youth for allegedly molesting and defaming a 19-year-old girl he had met in a birthday party back in December 2018.

The accused Deepak Matlane has also been accused of threatening the victim with dire consequences and demanding Rs 50,000 as extortion money.

According to the police, the victim met accused Deepak at her relative’s birthday party in Jaripatka. Deepak reportedly took her number from her cousin’s phone and started talking to her. However, after a while when the victim refused to entertain him, Deepak started stalking the 19-year-old girl. He would call her from various numbers but in vain. Irked over this, Deepak created fake profiles of the victim on social networking sites with an aim to defame her. Deepak also reportedly called her mother on phone and abused the victim. He also sought Rs 50,000 as protection money from the 19-year-old.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Jaripatka police have booked accused Deepak under Sections 354 (D), 504, 506 of the IPC and Sections 67 of the IT Act and started the investigation into the matter.