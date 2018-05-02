Shocking: NMC’s Record Department functioning from tin shed!

Nagpur: Showing Nagpur Municipal Corporation in poor light, one of its important departments – Record Department – has been found functioning from a tin shed. The tin shed is in dilapidated condition but still vital documents have been kept here.

In fact, the old building of NMC Headquarters is itself in poor condition. A few years back, a new Administrative Building was constructed in the premises of civic body. At that time, the original estimate of Rs 18 crore had reached up to Rs 56 crore. Even today, crores are being spent for various works in the new building.

After construction of this new Administrative Building, many departments including office of Municipal Commissioner were shifted to the new building. However, ironically, the all important department of NMC – Record Department – was shifted to the first floor of dilapidated old building. However, start of monsoon exposed the shabby affairs of the civic body.

Following heavy rains, water started leaking from the roof of the Record Department. But instead of shifting the vital department to newly constructed building, babus erected a tin shed with the support of ballis (rafters) within the Record Department. It shows how serious is the civic body in maintaining the Record Department! The old building itself is in poor condition.

Apart from the Record Department, many other departments such as Health, City Engineer office, PRO, PWD, Transport, Committee offices need to be shifted to new building.