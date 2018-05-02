Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi

Nagpur: Wadi police have booked a 20-year-old youth and his accomplices allegedly for abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, who hanged herself at her home on February 16. An FIR was lodged against him under Sections 306, 201, 34 of the IPC on the basis of the statement by the girl’s father.

Cops have booked accused Rohit Ghanshyam Pardhi, a resident of Navneet Nagar, Wadi and his accomplices for reportedly torturing and thrashing the deceased girl. Though, arrest made so far.

According to police sources, the accused had befriended the girl, a class XI student of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Following the friendship, Rohit used to forbid the girl from taking part in the school’s extracurricular activities and other events. The girl would face constant harassment over such restrictions at the hands of accused Rohit. He had even threatened her and would beat her couple of times with his friends. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, the girl took the drastic step.