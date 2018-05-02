Full freedom only when all released: Farooq

First look: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah released from detention after seven months.

This is what he had to say: “Today I don’t have words. I am free today; Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all. I’m grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone.”

The Centre on Friday had issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning in the Union Territory.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for months.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.