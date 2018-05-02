Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts

Nagpur: In a dastardly and inhuman act, a youth killed his father by biting into the father’s neck and also chopped off his private parts in Hudkeshwar area late Saturday night. The accused was in so violent state after executing the crime that police had to tie his hands with rope before arresting him. Vijay Govindrao Pillewar (55) was killed by his son Rohit alias Vikrant Vijay Pillewar (25) at their house at Plot No 83, Jai Vighnaharta Nagar, Hudkeshwar Road, Nagpur.

Police Inspector (PI) Rajkamal Waghmare of Hudkeshwar Police Station informed that Vikrant was a gym trainer while his fatherVijay was in property business. The youth was living with his father, mother and sister in Hudkeshwar area. On Saturday night,Vikrant suddenly got angered for no reason and acting like insane. He was mouthing dialogues from Bollywood movies with cruel expressions on his face. After spotting his father, he attacked him and started beating him black and blue. When the father collapsed on the floor, the accused bite him on the neck like animal.

This happened near the place of worship at the home. Vijay was screaming for help as blood was oozing from his neck, but the accused was not ready to leave him. When mother and sister of the accused tried to stop him, he threatened them again mouthing dialogues from Bollywood movies.

Soon after, he dragged profusely bleeding father in Verandah where Vikrant again bite him and cuts off his private parts. A police team from Hudkeshwar police station rushed to the spot after informed by residents of the area.

As Vikrant was behaving so violent, around five police personnel caught hold him and tied his hands with rope. He was later taken to the police station, said PI Waghmare. “Prima facie, we have not found any reason behind the murder. The youth suddenly got angered for no reason and killed the father brutally,” the PI said. An offence under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Hudkeshwar police.