Fraudster dupes Air Force officer in online trickery

Nagpur: An Indian Air Force officer ended up being cheated in an online fraud and lost Rs 36,200 in the process. He was taken into confidence on the pretext of converting reward points of City Bank’s card to cash. Gittikhadan police have registered an offence against unidentified persons and launched hunt for arrest of the man.

According to complainant, Sachin Rajendrasingh Sagwan (26), a resident of Command IT Office, Maintenance Command, Airforce Station,Vayusena Nagar, he received a phone call from an unidentified woman on December 9, 2019 who introduced himself as customer care executive of City Bank.

On the pretext of converting reward points of the card to cash, she asked the victim to share his net banking details with her.

The man had shared banking details and One Time Passward (OTP) five times with the woman ended up losing Rs 36,200/- from his bank account. An offence under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Gittikhadan police.