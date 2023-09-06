Youth awarded 10-year jail by Nagpur court for raping minor girl

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Judge J P Zapate has found a youth guilty of rape, imposing a sentence of 10 years of imprisonment. The conviction was pronounced in an incident that occurred in 2017 when the accused, a resident of Kuhi tehsil, committed the crime against a teenage girl.

The Kuhi police had registered a case under Section 376 (2) (I) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 5, 6, and 8 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Following this, a thorough investigation was conducted, culminating in the submission of a chargesheet to the court.

The defence presented their respective arguments. After a careful evaluation of the evidence and legal proceedings, the court rendered its verdict, finding the accused guilty of the crime. The court announced a decisive blow against the perpetrator of this crime, with the accused being sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition to the imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with Rs 19,000 of that amount designated for compensation to the victim.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Archana Nair represented the State supported by Pairavi Amaldar HC Dilip Lanjewar.

