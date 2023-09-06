Video: Addiction-Driven youth arrested for motorcycle thefts in Tehsil, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a concerning incident, addiction pushed a young man down a criminal path, turning him into a motorcycle thief. Tehsil Police, acting on confidential information, launched a meticulous technical investigation that led to the apprehension of the suspect. The accused has been identified as Sonu, who also goes by the alias “Mental Shailendra Gaur.” Authorities have filed a case against him, and ongoing investigations are underway.

The sequence of events began when Kartik Kurve, employed as a salesman, lodged a formal complaint at the Tehsil Police Station. His grievance pertained to the theft of his motorcycle bearing the registration number MH 49 AEX 9101.

Promptly, the police initiated a comprehensive technical inquiry into the matter, which eventually resulted in the arrest of the alleged thief. Shockingly, during the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had in his possession not just one, but three stolen motorcycles, collectively valued at an estimated Rs 1.20 lakh.

