Gangster with pistol, cartridge arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: Kalamna Police apprehended a notorious gangster identified as Harsh alias Hanya Yuvraj Ingole (21), at Bharatwada Chowk and seized a pistol from his possession.

According to police, the arrest took place during a routine patrol conducted by Kalamna Police officers on Monday evening. The officers observed Ingole behaving suspiciously at Bharatwada Chowk. They cornered and arrested him after recovering a country-made pistol, along with a magazine and live ammunition, in his possession. Harsh Ingole is known to have a criminal record.

A case under Sections 3, 25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of Mumbai Police Act has been registered by the police.

