Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019

Youth attacked with knife over petty issue in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have booked a man for allegedly attacking a youth with a knife also thrashing his friend who intervened into the matter in Kharbi on Sunday evening. With severe wounds, Rahul Kamble was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and following the complaint lodged by his friend Pranay Pundlik Gaikwad cops have booked accused identified as Golu Tayde, a resident of Kharbi in this connection.

According to police, Rahul and Pranay were hanging out at Pan Shop near Chamat Lawn in Kharbi on Sunday evening. At around 5.30, Golu approached the shop. As Golu was thirsty he tried to drink water kept in the can. However, Rahul prevented him from drinking as the water, as the water stored in the can was not changed from the past couple of days. It is when a small tiff broke out between them but sorted immediately.

Following the incident, Rahul and Pranay got busy playing PUB-G behind the shop. It is when Golu whipped out a knife from his pocket and attacked Rahul. When Pranay intervened into the matter, Golu also reportedly thrashed him before absconding from the spot. Profusely bleeding Rahul was then rushed to GMCH where he is monitored under critical condition.

Cops have booked accused Golu under Sections 326, 323, 34 of the IPC and started the probe into the matter.

