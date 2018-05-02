Nagpur’s burger cravings are about to get over as McDonald’s inaugurates its first restaurant in city

Markslauch of 182nd store in Western region

Nagpur: Nagpur’s long wait is finally over! McDonald’s, the brand that got the country hooked to its irresistible French fries and iconic burgers, has opened its first restaurant in the city. Residents of Nagpur now have the perfect hangout place to unwind and enjoy delicious and wholesome food with their loved ones.

The city’s first McDonald’s restaurant is located on the 3rd floor of Trillium Mall, right in the heart of the city. The new restaurant is spread across 2,984 sq.ft. and includes a designated party area to celebrate big and small moments in life. Operating from 10 am to 11 pm, the restaurant can accommodate 150 guests at a time.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Hardcastle Restaurant Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL), a master franchisee of McDonald’s Corporation. This will be HRPLs 42nd outlet in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai metropolitan region), and its 182nd restaurant in West India.

Speaking at the launch of the new restaurant in Nagpur, Saurabh Kalra, senior director, Business Operations and Strategy- McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “Nagpur is one of the biggest cities in Maharashtra, an education hub and melting pot of commerce and culture. We are thrilled to bring McDonald’s here, and this marks a huge milestone in our growth journey. We are confident that the people of Nagpur will love our delicious and wholesome menu offerings and the unique in-store experience. We look forward to serving Nagpur-ties and increasing our footprints in the city.

Bestsellers

The new restaurant will feature bestselling products such as McAloo Tikki, Maharaja Mac, Pizza McPuff among others. McDonald’s recently introduced rice bowls which are the perfect pick for a quick yet satisfying meal. To delight your sweet tooth, the McDonald’s dessert kiosk will serve its signatures desserts including McFlurry, soft serves and many more.

McCafe, McDelivery in two months

That’s not all! Very soon, McDonald’s will launch McDelivery, McCafe, and McBreakfast in Nagpur. With this resident of Nagpur will be able to have their burgers in comfort of their homes and offices. They will also be able to indulge in a range of premium coffees, dairy, and fruit-based beverages and wholesome nutritious breakfast options from McDonald’s.