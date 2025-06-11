Youth arrested with cache of lethal weapons in Nagpur’s Kalamna Area

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift late-night operation, Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police arrested 20-year-old Shakti Prakash Shinde from Gaurishankar Nagar for illegally stockpiling deadly weapons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a surprise raid near the Shiv Temple in Kalamna and seized a cache of weapons from Shinde’s residence. The haul included an iron sword, a knife with a plastic cover, and two spears—one with a wooden handle and another with a metal shaft — together valued at Rs 1,400.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Investigations revealed that Shinde, along with his associate Umesh Prakash Shinde (32), was allegedly planning serious criminal activities using these weapons. Both have been booked under Section 4/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for violating arms possession regulations.

The seized weapons and the accused have been handed over to Kalamna Police Station for further probe into possible links with organized crime.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindrakumar Singal, with DCP Navinchandra Reddy and Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi monitoring the action. Officials urged citizens to report any suspicious activity involving weapons via local police helplines.

Advertisement

Advertisement