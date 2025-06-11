Wire theft ring busted in Nagpur, accused linked to 5 cases arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Unit 3 of Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has successfully arrested a suspect involved in multiple wire theft cases across the city, recovering stolen materials worth approximately Rs 1.75 lakh. The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Lucky Ramesh Shahu (27), a resident of Dasharath Road near Kashibai Temple, was apprehended following a tip-off near Ashok Chowk.

During interrogation, Shahu confessed to stealing electrical wires from five different locations, including a major theft at NS Hospital in Godown Chowk on the morning of October 18, 2024. The incident occurred between 6:20 am and 6:40 am when an unknown thief broke into the premises of electric contractor Mangesh Prabhu Waghmare (52) and made off with 65 bundles of R. Cable Company wires weighing 270 kg, valued at Rs 2.25 lakh. A case was promptly registered under Section 334(1) of the BNS at Lakadganj Police Station.

Further investigation revealed that Shahu had sold the stolen materials to three accomplices: Rupesh Laxmanrao Pimpalghare (45) of Manewada Road, and brothers Prafull Naresh Nasine (53) and Shekhar Naresh Nasine (43) of Sanjay Nagar, Hilltop. Police seized three wire bundles and the vehicle used in the crimes, with the total recovered items estimated at Rs 1.75 lakh. Shahu has been handed over to Lakadganj Police for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, Deputy Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, ACP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil. The team included PI Anil Taksande, PSI Madhukar Kathoke, Constables Santoshsingh Thakur, and other dedicated officers. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and recover any remaining stolen materials.

