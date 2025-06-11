Srinagar Vande Bharat Express booking full for next 10 days

Advertisement



The Vande Bharat Express operating on the newly launched Katra-Srinagar route is witnessing overwhelming demand from passengers, with bookings full for the next 10 days, according to railway authorities.

Speaking to the ANI, Station Superintendent at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station, Jugal Kishor Sharma, said the response to the train has far exceeded expectations.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“We are receiving a very good response from the public for the Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are very excited, and there are no seats available for the next 10 days,” Sharma said. Sharma attributed the strong enthusiasm to the train’s state-of-the-art facilities and the significance of the route, which connects important religious and tourist destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement