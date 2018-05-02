Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee

Nagpur: New Kamptee police have arrested a youth for indulging in unnatural sex with an 11-year old girl on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Suresh Borkar (20), resident of Kumbhare Colony.

The minor victim, resident of Samrat Nagar, Kumbhare Colony, was alone at her house on Tuesday as her parents had gone out for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Akshay Borkar entered the girl’s house and indulged in unnatural sex with her. The girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home. The shocked parents immediately registered a case against the accused with New Kamptee police in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, cops booked the accused Akshay Borkar under Section 376(A) of the IPC read with sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.