Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Oct 16th, 2019

Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee

Nagpur: New Kamptee police have arrested a youth for indulging in unnatural sex with an 11-year old girl on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Suresh Borkar (20), resident of Kumbhare Colony.

The minor victim, resident of Samrat Nagar, Kumbhare Colony, was alone at her house on Tuesday as her parents had gone out for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Akshay Borkar entered the girl’s house and indulged in unnatural sex with her. The girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home. The shocked parents immediately registered a case against the accused with New Kamptee police in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, cops booked the accused Akshay Borkar under Section 376(A) of the IPC read with sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Hack-Era aims to make cyber world hackers-free
Hack-Era aims to make cyber world hackers-free
Ladies exude charming glow at ‘Sun Sawariya,’ a pre-Karva Chauth bash
Ladies exude charming glow at ‘Sun Sawariya,’ a pre-Karva Chauth bash
Nagpur Crime News
Ajni police arrest 6 youth, detain juvenile boy for stealing fuel from parked bus
Ajni police arrest 6 youth, detain juvenile boy for stealing fuel from parked bus
Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee
Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee
Maharashtra News
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात डी. लक्ष्मीनारायण दिवस साजरा
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात डी. लक्ष्मीनारायण दिवस साजरा
मतदानाचा टक्का वाढावा म्हणून वाणिज्य संघटनांचा सहभाग जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा
मतदानाचा टक्का वाढावा म्हणून वाणिज्य संघटनांचा सहभाग जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा
Hindi News
नागपुर के सट्टा बाजार में भाजपा का दबदबा, युती को 207 सीटे मिलने का अनुमान
नागपुर के सट्टा बाजार में भाजपा का दबदबा, युती को 207 सीटे मिलने का अनुमान
दादी सेवक परिवार का 18 वां मासिक प्रसादरुपी अन्नदान वितरण सम्पन्न
दादी सेवक परिवार का 18 वां मासिक प्रसादरुपी अन्नदान वितरण सम्पन्न
Trending News
Discharged from Nucleus Hospital sans file, ailing child dies at Mayo
Discharged from Nucleus Hospital sans file, ailing child dies at Mayo
Nucleus Hospital leads toddler to death bed as he struggles for life at Mayo, alleges kin
Nucleus Hospital leads toddler to death bed as he struggles for life at Mayo, alleges kin
Featured News
Dirty habit: 12 NMC employees face suspension for spitting in HQ premises
Dirty habit: 12 NMC employees face suspension for spitting in HQ premises
Rs 96 lakh in cash seized in Nagpur
Rs 96 lakh in cash seized in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Manish Tewari asks BJP why Nathuram Godse shouldn’t be conferred ‘Bharat Ratna’
Manish Tewari asks BJP why Nathuram Godse shouldn’t be conferred ‘Bharat Ratna’
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात डी. लक्ष्मीनारायण दिवस साजरा
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात डी. लक्ष्मीनारायण दिवस साजरा
मतदानाचा टक्का वाढावा म्हणून वाणिज्य संघटनांचा सहभाग जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा
मतदानाचा टक्का वाढावा म्हणून वाणिज्य संघटनांचा सहभाग जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा
खड्ड्यांसंदर्भात ई-मेल, फेसबुक, ट्वीटरवर नोंदवा तक्रारी
खड्ड्यांसंदर्भात ई-मेल, फेसबुक, ट्वीटरवर नोंदवा तक्रारी
पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा सावनेर मतदारसंघात प्रचाराचा धडाका
पालकमंत्री बावनकुळेंचा सावनेर मतदारसंघात प्रचाराचा धडाका
19 लाख परिवारांना वीज देणारे सरकार हे फक्त कमळाचेच : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
19 लाख परिवारांना वीज देणारे सरकार हे फक्त कमळाचेच : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Ajni police arrest 6 youth, detain juvenile boy for stealing fuel from parked bus
Ajni police arrest 6 youth, detain juvenile boy for stealing fuel from parked bus
विना परवानगी सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी बांधकाम साहित्य ठेवणा-या ७०५९ जणांवर कारवाई
विना परवानगी सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी बांधकाम साहित्य ठेवणा-या ७०५९ जणांवर कारवाई
Sameer Meghe best among 10 MLAs in State, elect him again: Bawankule
Sameer Meghe best among 10 MLAs in State, elect him again: Bawankule
Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee
Youth arrested for unnatural sex with 11-yr old girl in Kamptee
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145