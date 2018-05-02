Discharged from Nucleus Hospital sans file, ailing child dies at Mayo

Main reason behind his death remained undetected, as the private hospital withhold Tanmay’s treatment file, test reports: Pediatric HoD

Nagpur: Fighting almost a month long battle with death, a 2 and half-year-old Tanmay succumbed to Encephalitis on Wednesday morning at Mayo Hospital. Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain. Though there are several causes of this disease, however, the key factor behind Tanmay’s death remained undetected as the private hospital he was referred earlier withhold Tanmay’s treatment file and test reports.

And owing to his critical condition, it was difficult for us to re-run the tests, says Dr C M Bokade, Head of Department (HoD) Pediatrics, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) commonly known as Mayo Hospital while referring to negligence and alleged malpractice conducted at Dhantoli based Nucleus Children’s Hospital.

“The infection had spread all across Tanmay’s body. His brain was swollen, he had weak heart pumping and was having continuous strokes. He was shifted to Pediatric ICU, where we kept him on ventilator. However, at around 7.30 am, Tanmay succumbed to Encephalitis,” he mentioned.

“Encephalitis can develop as a result of a direct infection to the brain by a virus, bacterium, or fungus, or when the immune system responds to a previous infection; the immune system mistakenly attacks brain tissue.Though the exact reason could be easily accessible though his previous treatment reports, the hospital decided to hold back the files,” the HOD asserted.

“Withholding treatments file and test reports, is outrageous. We had a clue that Tanmay had Encephalitis. However, the exact reason behind the disease could not be ascertained. As the private hospital refused to share his reports. If the hospital administration had monetary dispute with the patient they should have holdback his discharge card. But holding back his tests and treatment reports is beyond imagination,” Bokade lamented.

Earlier, Tanmay’s father Dhanraj Neware had accused Dhantoli based Nucleus hospital of alleged malpractice and negligence which had led a 2 and half year-old Tanmay to the death bed. The child was shifted to Mayo Hospital on Monday in critical condition and was reportedly struggling for life.

Dhanraj, a private labor has also accused the hospital administration of misconduct and malpractice after he failed to pay the hospital bills which, the hospital promised will be deducted through Chief Ministers Health Scheme.

– Shubham Nagdeve