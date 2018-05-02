Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Oct 16th, 2019

Sameer Meghe best among 10 MLAs in State, elect him again: Bawankule

Nagpur: Addressing an election meeting in Hingna constituency for BJP candidate and sitting MLA Sameer Meghe, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Sameer Meghe emerged as best Legislator among 10 MLAs in the State Legislature. “Meghe is leaving no stone unturned to ensure development of all villages including Bokhara in Hingna constituency.

All MLAs of BJP-Shiv Sena and alliance partners have carried out development works in massive scales. On the other hand, Legislators of Congress and other Opposition parties did not contribute in development works. People of Hingna will be getting an excellent MLA in the form of Sameer Meghe. If NCP candidate is elected, your villages and constituency would be pushed 15 years behind. Meghe is the only candidate who gives momentum to development.

You nust have experienced this on the past five years. Hence elect him by a margin if over 50,000 votes in this Assembly elections,” appealed Bawankule to people while speaking at the public meeting held at Bokhara village in Hingna constituency on Wednesday.

The Guardian Minister addressed poll meetings and interacted with people at Khadki, Lakhmapur, Kinhi, Bhansoli, Gandhi Khapri, Deoli (Nistane), Pipri, and Gondwananagar. He appealed the villagers to elect Sameer Meghe again on the basis of development works he carried out in the past five years.

An election meeting was also held at Butibori in which Marathi film star Varsha Usgaonkar was also present. Addressing the meeting, Akashbhau Wankhede said that we need an MLA like Sameer Meghe. Sameer is more a friend than an MLA who strives hard to help people in need. “Butibori got status of Nagar Parishad and development works worth Rs 11 crore gained momentum. With Meghe’s efforts, the State Government took the decision of hiking minimum wages of workers in Butibori MIDC factories,” he said.

The Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar appealed people to exercise their franchise on October 21 without fail and elect Sameer Meghe with huge margin for overall development of Hingna constituency.

