Youth Arrested for Stalking Minor Girl, POCSO Case Filed

Nagpur: A fresh case of harassment involving a minor girl has surfaced in Nagpur city. Police from Panchpaoli Police Station have arrested a young man accused of repeatedly stalking and mentally harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

According to police sources, the accused had allegedly been following the minor girl for several days and troubling her while she was on her way.

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The victim reportedly informed her family members after being continuously disturbed by the accused’s behaviour. Following this, a complaint was lodged at Panchpaoli Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested Sheikh Ilyas Sheikh Mahmood (21), a resident of Mehendi Bagh in the Yashodhara Nagar area.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) along with other relevant sections.

The incident has once again raised concerns over increasing cases of harassment involving minors in Nagpur and questions regarding police patrolling in sensitive areas. Repeated incidents of stalking and harassment have created fear and anger among parents and residents.

Police have appealed to citizens to immediately report any incidents of stalking, harassment or suspicious activities so that timely action can be taken.

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