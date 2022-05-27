Youth arrested for sexually exploiting minor, getting her pregnant in Kalamna

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was impregnated after she was sexually assaulted by a friend she met during dance class. The matter came to fore only after the girl complained of a stomach-ache and was rushed to hospital.
Based on the complaint given by the victim, Kalamna Police have arrested the accused identified as Akash Pramod Vaidya (20), a resident of Kalmana.
According to police sources, the girl and accused had met at a dance class back in January, this year. During the same, their friendship blossomed into a relationship. Between January and April 22, the accused lured the minor girl and sexually exploited her. The matter came to fore recently, after the girl complained of a stomach-ache. Following which, her mother rushed her to a doctor. After the checkups, even doctors were taken aback. They subsequently alerted Kalmana Police, who booked the accused under Section 376(2)(N), 376(3) of the IPC and placed him under arrest.