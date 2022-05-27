Youth arrested for sexually exploiting minor, getting her pregnant in Kalamna

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was impregnated after she was sexually assaulted by a friend she met during dance class. The matter came to fore only after the girl complained of a stomach-ache and was rushed to hospital.

Based on the complaint given by the victim, Kalamna Police have arrested the accused identified as Akash Pramod Vaidya (20), a resident of Kalmana.