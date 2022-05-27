Flesh trade racket busted at Hair Magic Unisex Salon & Beauty Spa in Pratap Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on information, the Social Security Branch of Nagpur Police on Thursday raided Hair Magic Unisex Salon & Beauty Spa in Pratap Nagar area and busted flesh trade being operated from there. Cops have arrested the male pimp who was operating the prostitution racket and rescued a girl dragged into the flesh trade.

The Social Security Branch Inspector Lalita Todase received information that the accused Arvind Mohanlal Bharti alias Manish Pande (34), resident of Plot No. 60, Vaibhav Nagar, Wadi, was running sex racket at Hair Magic Unisex Salon and Beauty Spa, situated at Mangalmurti Square, Jaitala Road. The accused was luring girls with money and pushing them into flesh trade. Acting on the tip-off, cops sent a decoy customer to the Hair Magic Unisex Salon and Beauty Spa and after confirming the information raided the place. The raiding cops found a girl at the Beauty Spa and rescued her.

A case was registered with Pratap Nagar Police Station and the accused, Arvind Mohanlal Bharti alias Manish Pande was booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and placed under arrest.