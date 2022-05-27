Nagpur sex workers, Jwala Dhote distribute sweets, burst crackers to welcome SC’s verdict

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the significant order of the Supreme Court (SC) directing cops to neither interfere nor take criminal action against commercial sex workers (CSWs), groups representing sex workers in Nagpur on Friday praised the apex court’s decision to treat community with dignity. To celebrate the occasion, sex workers from Ganga Jamuna locality led by local politician and former National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jwala Dhote organised a jallosh.

Sex workers and their supporters, burst crackers, distributed sweet on this occasion. Criticizing Nagpur Police for their harsh treatment towards sex workers, Dhote lambasted the Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.