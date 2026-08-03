Youth arrested for raping, impregnating minor girl in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by Kapil Nagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after trespassing into her house and subsequently threatening her life.

According to police sources, the incident took place on June 18, 2026, around 12:00 pm. The accused, identified as Suraj Gautam Madke (19), a resident of Mendipathar, Katol Taluka, Nagpur district, was an acquaintance of the victim’s family. Taking advantage of the 36-year-old complainant’s absence, Madke entered the house while the minor girl was alone and forcibly sexually assaulted her. Before leaving, he threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

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The assault came to light when the victim was taken to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment, where doctors revealed that she was pregnant. Following the medical evaluation, the victim narrated her ordeal to her parent.

Based on the complaint, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Ranjit Rannavare registered a case at Kapil Nagar Police Station against the accused under Sections 64, 65(2), and 351(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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