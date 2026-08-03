Advertisement

Nagpur: A Facebook friendship that allegedly turned into a love affair ended with a woman approaching the police after the man she was in a relationship with allegedly refused to marry her despite promising marriage. The Pratap Nagar police have registered a case against the accused on charges of allegedly establishing physical relations with the woman on the pretext of marriage and cheating her trust.

The case has been reported from the Pratap Nagar police station area. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she came in contact with the accused, identified as Munindra Humne from Bhandara, through Facebook in 2021. During their conversations, the two allegedly developed a relationship.

Gold Rate Aug 3 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The woman alleged that Humne assured her of marriage and gained her confidence. She claimed that he later took her to an OYO hotel in the Pratap Nagar area on multiple occasions, where he allegedly established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage.

However, when the woman reportedly asked him to formalise the relationship, the accused allegedly started avoiding the issue and later refused to marry her. The complainant has also accused him of inappropriate behaviour and misusing her trust.

Advertisement

Based on the woman’s complaint, Pratap Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections, including rape, and launched an investigation into the allegations. Further action will be taken after verification of the facts, police said.

Advertisement

Nagpur: नाबालिग छात्रा से दुष्कर्म का आरोप #nagpurnews #Crime #POCSO #LatestNews #CityNews... शादी का झांसा देकर युवती से दुष्कर्म #Nagpur #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #NagpurPolice #NewsUpdate नागपूर महापालिकेच्या मुख्यालयात 'दारू पार्टी'; शहर चालवणाऱ्या कार्यालयात नेमकं चाललं तरी काय? मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों पर सख्त कार्रवाई जारी #vidarbhanews #amravati #newsupdate #nagpurnews "फेसबुक पर प्यार, होटल में दुष्कर्म... शादी का सपना" #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #Police... Nagpur: एक साल से तड़ीपार बदमाश 'चाकू' गिरफ्तार #NagpurNews #crimenews #Tadipar #NagpurPolice

×