Youth Addiction: A Betrayal of the Nation

June 26: World Anti-Drug Day

June 26 is observed globally as Anti-Drug Day, a day marked by reflection, action, and the reinforcement of commitment against drug abuse. In line with this vision, the Honorable Police Commissioner of Nagpur, Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal, has launched an ambitious and innovative initiative titled “Operation Thunder” — a bold mission to combat drug abuse and make Nagpur a drug-free city.

This initiative, the first of its kind in the state, reflects not only administrative responsibility but also the personal conviction of a sensitive and empathetic officer. Under Dr. Singhal’s leadership, Anti-Drug Week (June 20–26) is being observed with the goal of creating a lasting impact on youth and society.

The Crisis of a Generation

In any society, when the wicked act and the virtuous remain silent, darkness overshadows all progress. Years of struggle for social justice, rights, and reforms are reduced to dust when vices dominate the youth — and drug addiction is one such vice.

Whether driven by curiosity, despair, peer pressure, family neglect, or the toxic influence of media and entertainment, today’s youth are increasingly vulnerable to the lure of narcotics. The pub and bar culture, once restricted to urban metros, is seeping into smaller towns and even rural areas.

Disturbingly, reports of drug availability have emerged even in sacred places like Tuljapur, known for the presence of Goddess Tuljabhavani. The erosion of Gandhian ideals has given rise to a culture of decadence, where corrupt and hollow role models captivate impressionable minds.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

To counter this tide, we must rekindle the stories of India’s true heroes — men and women who earned global recognition while staying rooted in values and free from addictions. It is the collective responsibility of public servants, educators, social workers, and citizens to rebuild a value-driven society.

As Swami Vivekananda said:

“Youth is the ceaseless pulse in fiery veins. The heartbeat of a nation resonates with the pulse of its youth.”

He further described youth as those:

“With iron shoulders, fire in their veins, and a zeal to uplift the nation.”

But when thoughts become corrupt, values deteriorate. Vices lead to recklessness, which spirals into mental instability and dangerous ideologies. Drug addiction, when coupled with this decline, creates a lethal combination — one that has already scarred certain regions of our nation.

India’s Future at Stake

Today, India stands as the world’s youngest nation and has recently secured the 4th largest global economy rank. But economic growth is meaningless without strong, capable, and addiction-free youth at the helm.

Hedonism, overindulgence, and the illusion of instant gratification are weakening young minds. The unmonitored freedom of both affluent and middle-class children often leads them toward addiction. Parental supervision, not control, is key — freedom must be paired with responsibility.

Police Efforts and Public Participation

The police force relentlessly works to dismantle drug networks through raids, arrests, and crackdowns. Yet, no institutional effort can succeed without public involvement. It is imperative that families, schools, and colleges become active agents of awareness and prevention.

The most effective mantra against addiction is simple:

“Stay away from it — completely.”

This principle must be deeply ingrained from childhood and reinforced at every stage of education and community interaction.

The Role of Civil Society

Organizations like Muktaangan have taken on the difficult task of rehabilitating drug-affected youth. Their work needs amplification and public support. Only when society, administration, and individuals join forces will we succeed in nurturing an addiction-free generation.

In this direction, “Operation Thunder” is more than a campaign — it is a movement, a mission, a promise. A small step today can become a giant leap tomorrow — provided we walk together.

A Final Word of Hope

Let us end with these lines of inspiration:

Keep striving, a solution will emerge,

If not today, then tomorrow it will surge.

Like Arjuna’s arrow, steady and sure,

Even from a desert, water will pour. Work hard, nurture the seeds you sow,

From barren land, fruit will grow.

Gather strength, ignite your will,

Even steel will bend to your skill. Keep hope alive in your heart’s core,

From a sea of poison, sacred water will pour.

Persist in your efforts, strive to achieve,

What feels stagnant today will soon leave.

Let us unite to make our city, our state, and our country free from the chains of addiction.

Together, we can rebuild a stronger, brighter India.

Published on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day – June 26

Issued in public interest by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime – Nagpur.