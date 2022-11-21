Your Dog Registration now on the mercy of your Neighbhours – Know Why

NMC now requires you to get NOC from 4 neighbours to approve your pet registration

Nagpur: The tussle between the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and dog lovers seems to be a never-ending affair.

Advertisement

In the latest, the NMC has asked the citizens of Nagpur to register their pet dogs with the civic body within 90 days. It has warned of action against dog owners if they failed to register their pets within the deadline.

Advertisement

However, the pet owners are returning home with four extra forms which are the non objection certificates by the NMC. The local body authority says that it is necessary for the dog owner to take signatures of four neighbours to complete the registration process.

The dog lovers criticised the move by the NMC in no time. “We cannot go door to door and seek permission to keep our pet dog in our own house. It is ridiculous,” said one of the dog owners. Dr Gajendra Mahalle, officiating deputy commissioner and director, solid waste management department of NMC issued a public notice on Thursday asking the dog owners to register their pet dogs at NMC’s zone offices.

“If a dog owner is keeping a dog without registration or such a complaint is received, action will be taken against the concerned dog owner as per rules,” the circular stated. The dog owners have urged the NMC to scrap the rule of the NOCs as soon as possible.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement