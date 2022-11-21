At 11.4 degrees Celsius, Nagpur clocks season’s coldest day

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State witnessed the coldest morning of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature dipped to 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has predicted that the temperature is likely to decrease more in the next 48 hours.

On Sunday, Yavatmal was the coldest place in Vidarbha with minimum temperature at 10.0 degrees Celsius, around 7 notches below the normal. Gondia (10.4degrees Celsius) and Nagpur were the second and third in the list respectively.

Amravati (11.7 degrees Celsius), Wardha (12.4 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (12.6degrees Celsius), Akola (12.8degrees Celsius),Washim (13.0degrees Celsius), Buldhana(13.0 degrees Celsius), Brahmapuri (13.1 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (13.2 degrees Celsius) also witnessed dip in minimum temperature on Sunday.

While the gradual decrease in minimum temperature raised discomfort for many, several persons, on the other hand, are enjoying this winter chill. Due to pleasant weather, people preferred to venture out during the evening time. The day temperature has also decreased on Sunday all over Vidarbha.

Chandrapur recorded the lowest maximum temperature with 27.2 degrees Celsius followed by Gondia (27.8 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (28.0 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (28.2 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (28.4 degrees Celsius), Amravati (29.4 degrees Celsius), and Yavatmal (29.5 degrees Celsius). Washim (31.4 degrees Celsius), Akola (30.1 degrees Celsius) and Bramhapuri (30.4 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature above 30 degrees on Sunday

