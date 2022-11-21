Cheers! Now Nagpur students to get caste certificates from their schools

Nagpur: In a move that would put an end to the tedious process of securing caste certificates, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has taken initiative in launching a new programme where students will get their caste certificates from their schools.

Camps will be organised on primary, secondary and college level for requirement of necessary documents for the purpose. Documents regarding caste, non-creamy layer certificate, age, domicile, nationality, EWS certificate, income certificate etc will be made available to the schools and colleges where students are taking education as they are necessary for studies in future. For this purpose, class-wise camps would be held on primary, secondary school and college levels, the Collector said.

Camps for students from 5th to 12th std would be organised in February, March and April next year, for students in 1st to 4th std in November; December 2022 and January 2023.

The working system has been finalised with formation of taluka level committees under the presidentship of tehsildars with block development officers and Integrated Child Development Project (ICDP) officers as members Tehsildar is the all over coordinator of the camp programme in the tehsil while sub-divisional officer concerned will be the chief coordinator with the responsibility of both officers to ensure that camps are organised effectively by giving priority, Dr Itankar pointed out.

