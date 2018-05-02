Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 27th, 2019

Youngsters throng theatres to watch movie ‘Uri’ to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas

Nagpur: Orange City on Friday, July 26, remembered the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during Kargil War. On July 26, 1999, Indian Army declared that Operation Vijay was successful proclaiming victory after nearly three-month-long battles on the icy heights of Kargil. Tributes poured in from across the city.

To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, thousands of youngsters thronged cinema halls in city screening the movie ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike.’ Cinema halls showcased the movie to mark the occasion. The movie was screened at 17 cinema halls in district. The move was aimed at inspiring the youth of India and encourage them to serve the nation by joining military forces of the country in their life.

A special programme was organised at Sitabuldi-based Cinemax PVR Eternity Hall. On the occasion, Additional District Collector Shrikant Phadke felicitated Veermata Leelatai Deshmukh, Veerpatni Shalinitai Gaekwad, Kalpana Nakhate and Veerpita Ramlal Verma by offering them floral bouquets. Others present on the occasion include Resident Deputy District Collector Ravindra Khajanchi, Ex-Servicemen’s Sanghatana Vice President Ram Korke, Chandrashekhar Alegaonkar, Naresh Barve, ex-soldiers Ajay Chavan, Ishwar Londe, and others.

As a special gesture to mark 20 years since India achieved victory in the 1999 Kargil war and forced Pakistan troops to retreat from our land, the District Collector Ashwin Mudgal had facilitated free screening of movie ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ at 17 cinema halls of the district. Thousands of youngsters from schools and colleges flocked the cinema halls at 10 am and watched the movie with fervour of patriotism.

