Young worker dies in cement mixer mishap at MIDC Nagpur

Nagpur: A 20-year-old labourer died in a horrific industrial accident at a cement processing unit located on Rose Lawn Road near Ashtavinayak Empire in Wanadongri, under MIDC Police limits in Nagpur.

The deceased, Bharat Jagdish Nath, hailed from Khamghat village in Madhya Pradesh and was employed at Mistry Brak Pvt. Ltd. Around 8 am on July 4, while operating a cement machine, the equipment unexpectedly started, trapping him inside. Colleagues rushed him to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital, where he was declared dead around 11 am during treatment.

MIDC Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) based on the information provided by co-worker Umesh Ashok Goswami (26), a native of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. MIDC police are handling further inquiries into possible workplace negligence.